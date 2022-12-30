NYE fireworks in Dubai: 3 ways to get to Burj Khalifa via Metro tomorrow

Riding the Dubai Metro is still the most convenient option as it takes parking problems and traffic jams off your worry list

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 12:25 PM

Dubai's Burj Khalifa promises a breath-taking show for tomorrow's New Year's Eve — ready to smash two world records with dazzling light beams.

The fireworks will be as grand as ever, too, turning the world's tallest building into a shining beacon of hope, happiness, and harmony.

Whether you're a visitor who flew to Dubai specifically to catch the mega show or a longtime resident who has finally decided to spend NYE in the Downtown district, solid preparation can help you power through the night and enjoy the spectacle.

But first, you'll have to plan your route carefully and take note of all the road closures and transport schedules. Riding the Dubai Metro is still the most convenient option because it takes parking problems and traffic jams off your worry list.

Here are three ways to get to the Burj Khalifa through the Dubai Metro, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Police:

1. From Burj Khalifa-Dubai Mall station

This route is divided into 2 paths: one for families and heads to the Island Park and the area behind the Tower View, and the other is dedicated to other groups and heads to the South Ridge where viewers can enjoy the fireworks.

2. From Financial Centre station

One path is dedicated to families heading to the Boulevard area; the second path is for other groups and heads to the South Edge area.

3. From Business Bay station

A direct route to the Downtown area has been mapped out; commuters will have to follow the signs.

Take note that the Burj Khalifa station and the Metro link — which connects to the Dubai Mall — will be closed at 5pm or when the numbers exceed the capacity of the station. This is why the alternative routes have been mapped out.

Specific routes have also been set up for those who are inside the Dubai Mall.

The integrated plan also includes after-show exit routes and fire exits for emergencies, according to Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for operations affairs at the Dubai Police and acting chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events.

