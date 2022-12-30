NYE in UAE: Free buses to watch record-breaking fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Crowds expected to throng hotspots like Corniche, Al Maryah Island and Yas Island

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 7:25 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 7:27 PM

It’s going to be the first New Year’s Eve bash without any restrictions since the Covid-19 pandemic. After years of muted celebrations, Abu Dhabi is gearing up for its biggest party.

Hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors are expected to hit the roads to Al Wathba to catch more than 40-minute-long multiple world record breaking fireworks and a spectacular show featuring 3,000 drones.

Massive crowds are expected at other hot spots like Corniche, Al Maryah Island and Yas Island where the skies will be lit with spectacular fireworks to ring in 2023.

Here’s a guide of what’s happening and where in the emirate.

Where is Al Wathba and how to get there?

Al Wathba, a suburb, is around 50kms from the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Apart from driving your own vehicle or taking a taxi, the best option is availing the free bus transportation (bus number 408) to and from the Sheikh Zayed Festival. From Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, a service will cover the Co-Operative Society Supermarket in Rabdan and Baniyas Court.

The service start from 3 pm and gates to the Festival open by 4pm, and there are lots of special events, laser and light shows, music and dance performances, loads of food stalls, and whole range of attractions for families and children to easily enjoy for hours counting down for the grand spectacle in the skies of 3,000-drone show and more than 40-minute fireworks.

What are options in Abu Dhabi City?

People can throng the popular Corniche area by picking a spot in any green parks or open areas. Also, the ongoing Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) on the Corniche will provide a vantage point to enjoy the fireworks with much more entertainment and snacking options. Entry ticket for MOTN is Dh30 for online booking and Dh35 when bought on-site. Elsewhere on Al Maryah Island, a 10-minute firework display will take place at the promenade. Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel and the Galleria’s waterfront dining restaurants are offering several packages to accompany the mesmerising views. And there is the Winter Wonderland with its exciting games, events and shows to experience too for children.

Yas Island joins the party with two fireworks

Visitors to Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina will be able to enjoy not one but two firework displays (9pm and midnight). Both the destinations on Yas Island are dotted with a variety of niche restaurants offering fine dining and musical performances, DJ, roaming entertainment and more to make it a memorable evening. Also, Saadiyat Beach Club will have a firework show to ring in the new year. Additionally, the eastern region of Al Ain and western region of Al Dhafra will also be celebrating with firework shows.

