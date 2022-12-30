New Year's Eve in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police to ensure safe celebrations, urge motorists to obey traffic laws

Some road closures and bans on certain vehicles have been announced

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM

Abu Dhabi is set to host spectacular firework displays and vibrant activities across the emirate to celebrate the beginning of 2023. From Al Ain in the eastern region to Abu Dhabi City to Al Dhafra in the west, the largest emirate in the UAE has lined-up an incredible variety of events to ring in the New Year.

And as usual, Abu Dhabi Police have made comprehensive plans for a safe, secure and incident-free party for residents and visitors in all regions of the emirate.

In cooperation with strategic partners, police will ensure smooth traffic and reduce traffic congestion.

General Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al-Muhiri, Director, Central Operations Sector, underlined that the force has prepared a joint security plan to secure all the tourist areas and commercial centres.

A couple of road closures and bans on certain vehicles have been announced. Heavy vehicles, trucks and buses transporting labourers will not be allowed entry inside Abu Dhabi Island for 24 hours starting from 7 am on Saturday. Logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted from the ban.

Also, two bridges (a section of Al Maryah Street and Hamdan bin Mohammed Street) leading to Al Maryah Island will be closed in both directions from 11 pm on Saturday till 12.30 am on January 1 following the fireworks show.

Police will take into account all precautionary measures for the safety of the community members.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector will enhance traffic safety by implementing necessary precautionary measures. The Directorate has urged motorists to obey traffic laws like not speeding, wearing seat belts, avoiding getting distracted by using mobile phones, leaving safe distance between vehicles among others.

Al-Muhiri warned motorists against uncivilised practices like driving recklessly or noisy vehicles.

“Adhere to the guidelines and advice aimed at providing a safe atmosphere for the success of events and bringing happiness to the general public during New Year celebrations,” he noted.

In case of any emergency, community members have been urged to contact the operation room by dialing 999.