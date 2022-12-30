New Year's Eve in UAE: Abu Dhabi’s fireworks will be more than 40 minutes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 1:32 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 1:44 PM

The highly anticipated New Year’s Eve fireworks at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will last for more than 40 minutes.

Last year, the festival set three Guinness World Records for volume, duration and formation with a stunning 40-minute show lighting up the skies of Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.

In a bid to break the existing records, this year’s fireworks will be longer than 40 minutes, which is sure to delight the capacity crowd expected at the festival.

Also, last year there was a drone show with 2,022 drones. However, this time there will be 3,000 drones to mesmerise the public.

Thousands of residents and visitors are expected to be at the festival, which will be held without any Covid-19 restrictions.

Also, there will be several shows, music and dance performances from artists, including those from the participating countries. Among other attractions are Emirates fountains and laser shows, Heritage Village, roaming parades, several theatres presenting cultural and entertainment events, and a whole lot of activities for children at the fun fair city, horror house, art district, children’s city, crazy car, and new ones like go karting competitions, selfie street, dessert museum among others.

There are some 60 food stalls offering a range of options to celebrate with family and friends.

The festival will open its doors on Saturday, December 31, from 4 pm until 2 am.

Entry ticket costs just Dh5. It’s free of charge for children aged under three, senior citizens over the age of 60, and holders of people of determination ID cards and one companion.

Tickets can be booked online from the official website: https://zayedfestival.ae/