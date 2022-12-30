NYE in Dubai: Careem to limit cab booking, food delivery services tomorrow

App users won't be able to use promo codes on December 31, but these will be reactivated on Monday

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 6:55 PM

With heavy traffic and huge food orders expected on New Year's Eve, ride-hailing and delivery platform Careem on Friday advised its customers of operational limitations that will be in place tomorrow.

Only on-demand ride bookings will be available between 2pm on December 31 until 5am on January 1, it said. App users will not be able to schedule trips during this period.

When it comes to car types, only Dubai Taxi and Economy vehicles will be available from 4pm, December 31, until 4am, January 1.

"Restrictions (will be in place) in areas near Downtown from 4pm on December 31 until the end of the event. We advise you to coordinate with your Captains on pick-up locations by calling them directly through the app to ensure a smooth experience," Careem said.

All promo codes will also be deactivated tomorrow, it added, but can be used again on January 2.

Food deliveries will likely be delayed at certain times, as heavy traffic is expected, Careem said. "We recommend that you plan your night ahead and order early."

Due to road closures, the platform won't be able to take orders in event areas — including Downtown, Business Bay, DIFC, City Walk, and surrounding areas starting 3pm, and in Palm Jumeirah, JBR, and Bluewaters starting 8pm.

