Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah announces 4-day holiday for public sector

The official working hours will resume on Monday, July 24

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 1:36 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 1:52 PM

The Sharjah government on Thursday announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees. According to a statement by the Sharjah Government's Department of Human Resource, the Hijri New Year holiday will begin on Thursday, corresponding to July 20, 2023.

They added, "The official working hours will resume on Monday, corresponding to July 24, 2023."

Sharjah government departments switched to a three-day weekend in January 2022, with employees getting Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off. Hence with the Hijri New Year holiday declared on Thursday, employees will get a longer weekend.

Earlier, the FAHR issued a circular to all UAE ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic calendar.

Friday, July 21, will be a holiday for those who work in the federal government, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year. The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.

ALSO READ: