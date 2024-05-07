UAE: 4 residency visa options for students; cost, process explained

File Photo

Are you planning to relocate to the UAE for further education, or are you a resident starting your university journey? In UAE, a student can be sponsored by educational institutions or parents. In addition, outstanding students can sponsor themselves for 5 or 10 years, depending on the category.

Here's a breakdown of all the visa options available for students in the Emirates.

Sponsored by educational institute

Foreign students can avail a visa sponsored by the accredited university or college of study. Students can contact the student affairs' offices at their university to facilitate the process.

Documents required and fees

A recent coloured personal photo with a white background for the sponsored

Passport copy

A Medical Fit certificate approved by the concerned authorities

Emirates ID Application

Medical Insurance (Abu Dhabi, Dubai)

Entry permit

A certificate issued by the university or institute specifying the duration of the study

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security's (ICP) website, the service fees are:

Application fees: Dh100

Issuance fees: Dh100 for each year and for each person

e-Channel services fee: Dh150

Duration of visa

The student visa is issued for one year, but can be renewed upon proof of continuation of study issued by the concerned educational institute.

10-year residency

Outstanding graduates of universities in the UAE

According to the UAE’s government portal, students of universities in the UAE may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 10 years, if:

It has not been more than 2 years since graduation

The university must be rated either A or B class by Ministry of Education

A recommendation letter from the university or an accredited graduation certificate or an accredited academic record stating that the student’s cumulative GPA (CGPA) is no less than 3.5 for class A universities and no less than 3.8 for class B universities is submitted.

To know the university's classification, the applicant can access the university website, or contact their admin department.

Outstanding graduates of foreign universities

According to the UAE’s government portal, students in foreign universities may be granted a Golden visa for a period of 10 years, if:

Graduation certificate is accredited by the Ministry of Education

It has not been more than 2 years since graduation

The university is rated among the best 100 universities global according to the rating system recognized by Ministry of Education

The student’s cumulative GPA is not less than 3.5

These ensure that outstanding students can remain in the country even after their study is complete.

5-year residency

High school students

High school students are eligible for a Golden Visa of 5 years, if:

The student is a national-level topper (with a minimum grade of 95 per cent in public or private secondary school)

A recommendation letter from Ministry of Education (Emirates Schools Establishment) is submitted.

The Golden Visa is for a duration of 5 years, but may be extended if the student is enrolled in one of the majors or colleges in the country that requires a study period of more than 5 years.

For Golden Visas in Dubai, students can expect a faster process if they first receive ICP nomination approval and then visit a branch of Amer, which is a semi-government organisation, an Amer agent told Khaleej Times.

According to the Amer website, the golden visa for students can cost Dh2978.90.

On the ICP website, service bundles are available, which include "residence entry permit for graduates of accredited universities in UAE" at a cost of Dh350, and "residence permit for graduates of accredited universities in UAE" for Dh1250. Service bundles for "residency visa for graduates of accredited universities outside UAE" cost Dh350 and "residence for graduates of accredited universities outside UAE" cost Dh1250.

Service bundles are also available for "residence entry permit for high school top ranked students in UAE" at Dh350, and "residence permit for high school top ranked students in UAE" at Dh1250.

Parent-sponsored student visa

Residents can sponsor the study of their children. For female children, residents may sponsor their study regardless of age, until marriage.

However, expatriate residents can sponsor their male child/children up to the age of 25. Parents can sponsor male children after 25 only if they provide evidence of attending a higher educational institute for a minimum of one year's course.

Can students sponsor their families?

Students holding the Golden Visa can "extend the visa to their parents, spouses, and children without any prejudice," an Amer agent told Khaleej Times.

Foreign students can also sponsor their parents "as long as they can afford it," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said. According to WAM, it is essential that family members can afford suitable housing.

