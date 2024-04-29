Up to Dh3 million fine: Visiting UAE's CSI church, BAPS temple? Rules, penalties to watch out for

Umrah packages usually start at Dh3,000, but during the first 20 days of Ramadan, costs surge by nearly 25 per cent
The new CSI church is the latest talk of the town, as the house of worship built on the framework of 'wings of angels' is all set to be open to the public from May 5.
Located opposite to the BAPS Hindu Temple, both the holy structures are situated in Abu Dhabi on 4.37-acres of land in Abu Mureikha, gifted by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The magnificent temple has already attracted crowds of residents, as well as tourists from across the world.
For those looking to visit these non-Muslim sites of worship, it's crucial to know what decorum to maintain while visiting and the laws placed by authorities to ensure safety and communal harmony.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are the dont's of visiting these houses of worship in the Emirates.
To ensure these places of worship are not exploited, the UAE has set certain laws in place that apply to visitors, as well as those managing these sacred places.
Under UAE's Federal Law (9) of 2023 concerning the Regulation of Houses of Worship for Non-Muslims, heavy penalties are imposed on those who violate the above mentioned prohibitions, as well as other rules mentioned under this law.
The hefty fines ranges from anywhere between Dh100,000 to Dh3 million, depending on the severity of the violation.
ALSO READ:
Umrah packages usually start at Dh3,000, but during the first 20 days of Ramadan, costs surge by nearly 25 per cent
After getting registered, it is the hiring medical facility's responsibility to activate the healthcare professional's license
The process is simplified by a great extent if you have registered for the UAE Pass application
The KHDA has set criteria that need to be met by applicants, as it regulates private education in the city
According to the Federal Law, dead bodies are supposed to be buried in only cemeteries that have been designated by competent authorities
Installing CCTV or motion sensor cameras, locking doors and windows, and keeping lights on are other ways to protect your property
Recently, the country made a host of changes to the Commercial Transactions Law, one of which was to reduce the legal age to establish a business
Whether you were charged for a game downloaded by a toddler or a free trial you forgot to cancel, you can get your money back