UAE: New church to open next to BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 8:15 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 8:16 PM

Church of South India (CSI) Parish’s new facility, a first in Abu Dhabi, will be inaugurated with a soft opening ceremony on Sunday.

The new church is located next to the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Mureikha. It has been built on a 4.37-acre land gifted by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Rt. Rev. Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian, the Bishop of Madhya Kerala Diocese of the CSI, will lead the ceremony on Sunday. Later, there will be a Thanksgiving meeting.

In a statement, the church praised the constant support offered by the UAE leadership since its first service on April 19, 1979. CSI, with a membership of about 4 million, is India’s second-largest Christian church.

In Abu Dhabi, the service, to date, has been held at St Andrew’s Church in the city. Soon, the CSI followers in the capital will have their own church building to gather and offer prayers.

The new church has a distinct design. The earthy-toned and octagon-shaped church building has a front elevation resembling the wings of angels, which the church noted symbolises the “protection of mankind and God’s creation”.

“We are here to share the unconditional and sacrificial love of God, and we hereby assure that this place of worship will offer our services to the community; at all times,” said Rev. Lalji M. Philip, Vicar of the Parish.

In-person attendance at the Sunday ceremony will only be through invitations and entry passes issued by the church. There will be an online live broadcast for well-wishers and followers to join the dedication ceremony. The regular service, open to all followers, will start on May 5.

