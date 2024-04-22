UAE: Schools allowed to conduct hybrid classes in Sharjah from tomorrow

Claims worth hundreds of thousands of dirhams have been pouring in from restaurants, shops and other small retailers
Schools in Sharjah have been allowed to choose the mode of teaching, taking into consideration the after-effects of the unstable conditions that hit the country earlier this week.
The Sharjah Private Education Authority announced that administrations of educational institutions may decide whether to adapt to in-person, remote, or hybrid form of teaching on Tuesday, April 23, until Thursday, April 25.
The decision takes into account the situation of parents, students and workers in educational institutions, who have been affected by the heavy rains and storm that hit the country on Tuesday, April 16.
