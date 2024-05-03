E-Paper

UAE weather: Light rain forecast in some areas; temperatures to rise

Dusty conditions could be expected in some coastal and inland areas as light to moderate winds could turn brisk at times

Web Desk
Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 7:29 AM

Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 7:33 AM

Expect a generally fair and partly cloudy day at times in some areas on Friday (May 3), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Some rainy clouds may appear over the eastern and southern areas.

The night is expected to be humid, as well as Saturday morning, following the gradual rise in temperature.


Temperature will reach up to 38ºC and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.


The weather department also said to expect light to moderate winds, which may cause dust and sand to blow over.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

