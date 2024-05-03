Photos: UAE President receives condolences on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun

Photos: Wam

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 9:44 AM Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 9:46 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed has received condolences from across the Emirates and around the world on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The country is currently in a seven-day mourning period, which was declared when Sheikh Tahnoun passed away on May 1.

The late Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain region was a close companion of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"[Sheikh Tahnoun] dedicated his life in loyal service to our nation and its people, continuing the vision of our Founding Father," the President wrote in a tribute on X.

As the UAE royal was laid to rest on Thursday, condolences poured in.

Rulers from across the Emirates expressed their sympathies with Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.

Among those who came were Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Accompanying the President to accept condolences were the siblings and children of the late Sheikh Tahnoun.

The mourners — which also included crown princes, deputy rulers, ministers, senior officials and citizens — recalled the late leader's many accomplishments during a life dedicated to the loyal service of his country, including his valuable contributions to the nation's development as a close companion the UAE's Founding Father.

Other world leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, also sent cables of condolences.

ALSO READ: