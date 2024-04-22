Dubai: 'No visa overstay fines' for those whose flights got cancelled due to rains

Photo: Supplied

No overstay fines were charged to residents and visitors whose exit flights were cancelled due to the record rains last week, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Kurt Cervales, a Dubai resident, was supposed to fly out last Tuesday, April 16, the last day of his 30-day grace period after his visa’s cancellation.

He had quit his job and wasn’t able to find a new one before the grace period ended.

On the day of his flight, however, he woke up to a thunderous rainstorm that brought air travel to a halt.

His flydubai flight was moved to the next day, April 17, but with Dubai International Airport (DXB) severely impacted by the record rains, it was cancelled again.

“I was already counting the days, worried about the overstay fines that got bigger by the day,” said Cervales, who used to work at a major UAE retailer.

Overstayers are fined Dh50 per day, based on streamlined visa regulations that standardised penalties in 2023.

Cervales was prepared to pay the fine on Monday for the six days he stayed in the country beyond his grace period. When he reached the immigration counter, however, he was told he didn’t have to pay any fine.

Dubai-based travel agency MRG Pinas Travel said their passengers had the same experience.

“We were able to confirm that the fines were waived for our passengers whose flights were affected by the rains,” the agency told Khaleej Times.

These were visit visa holders who were supposed to travel on April 17 but were able to fly out only today.

A call centre executive for the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai confirmed that the overstay fines were waived for travellers whose flights were cancelled from April 16 to 18.

“Beyond those dates, however, we are yet to receive a new advisory on fine waivers,” she said.

