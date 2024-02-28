UAE: 6 types of non-work residency visas available for expats

Most residents require a permit to enter the North American country for tourism or to visit a relative
To establish the UAE as a premier destination for work, investment, entrepreneurship, education, and lifestyle, the Emirates has introduced a significant expansion of its visa scheme. With more than 9.06 million expats currently residing in the country, the UAE will only witness the community grow rapidly.
With the aim to attract global and retain talents and experts from all over the world the UAE launched several visa options. This expansion of visa schemes enables expats to experience a high standard of living without the necessity of a work visa.
As part of the non-work visa scheme, people can also retire safely and comfortably in the UAE. All non-work visa categories can be renewed provided they continue to meet the requirements. Below are the visa categories that do not require a work contact.
A remote work visa, also known as the 'virtual working programme', allows the holder to work remotely for their current employer and relocate to the UAE. As a result, foreigners will be allowed to enter the UAE on their own initiative and work in accordance with their visa requirements.
Visa duration: 1 years
Eligibility
Applicants will need the following:
For employees:
For business owners:
How to apply
If you wish to apply online:
Non-work visa applications can be submitted as per the rules and regulations of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security on their website: https://icp.gov.ae
Retired foreigners can apply for a long-term visa of 5 years.
For a retiree to be eligible for the retirement visa in Dubai, he/she must:
The visa is valid for 5 years with the possibility of renewing it if they meet the eligibility criteria.
Requirements
To apply for the retirement residence visa in Abu Dhabi, you will need to provide:
A statement issued by a bank licensed to operate in or out of the UAE showing a deposit of at least Dh1,000,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies and that the deposit will remain for a period of not less than two (2) years.
A real estate unit value certificate issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) or any other competent authority in charge of real estate registration in the UAE.
A search certificate issued by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) or any other competent authority in charge of real estate registration in the UAE proving that the property is not subject to seizure by any judicial authority and has a value of at least Dh1,000,000.
A bank statement proving an annual income of no less than Dh240,000 or its equivalent in other currencies.
How to apply
Through GDRFA or thought DLD (Dubai Land Department)
Outstanding students and all-round high achievers are eligible for student visas. Students graduating from public or private secondary school with a final grade of 95% or above or a university student with a distinctive UAE or international university-awarded GPA of at least 3.75 qualify for the five-year study visa.
If you are an exceptional student, you could well be eligible for a 10-year residency visa.
Applying for a visa
Students from outside the UAE will need to apply for a Student Residency Visa. GCC nationals do not require a visa, while outstanding students are eligible for a 5 year visa.
Student Affairs offices at universities will facilitate the process to assist students with their visa. Elements required to process a visa include an official admission letter from the university they will be studying at, a medical fitness test, a visa sponsor (which can either be the university or a relative who is a resident), and approval of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai.
Foreigners are granted a visit visa to search for a job without requiring a host/sponsor in the country, for one trip. You can apply for a job-seeker visa with a validity of either 60, 90 or 120 days.
Eligibility for a jobseeker visa:
To get a visit visa for the purpose of exploring job opportunities, the applicant must fulfil the following conditions:
Required documents
More information here
The Green Visa is a type of residence visa that allows holder to self-sponsor for five years, eliminating the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor their visas. It is designed to attract highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and top students to the country.
Benefits for this long-term residency include the ability to sponsor sons up to age 25 and unmarried daughters, regardless of age.
In addition to facilitating and simplifying the requirements of all residence types, the visa offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to 6 months to stay in the country after the residence permit is cancelled or expired to facilitate family members’ residence.
Since its launch in 2019, the UAE’s much sought-after Golden Visa has been awarded to thousands of investors, professionals, students and entrepreneurs.
The 10-year visa offers various advantages for holders, including issuing residence permits for family members, including spouses and children. The age limit for sponsored children has been increased from 18 to 25 years, and there is no age restriction for unmarried daughters. Residence permits are granted to children of determination, regardless of their age. The Golden Residence remains valid without any limitations on the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE.
Professionals working in healthcare, media, IT and other industries with a monthly salary of Dh30,000 or above are eligible for the Golden Visa.
This golden residency scheme is renewable and reserved for certain categories ranging from investors with a minimum of Dh2 million investment, entrepreneurs, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, scientists, frontline workers, Covid-19 heroes, and exceptionally talented students and first-degree relatives.
More information here and here
