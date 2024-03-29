UAE: How to renew vehicle registration in Abu Dhabi; all you need to know

car parking, Abu Dhabi police

Have you just looked at your registration card and realised it has nearly expired?

Fear not, it's fairly easy to renew your vehicle registration and you can even do it online. In fact, the process is simplified by a great extent if you have registered for the UAE Pass and have uploaded important documents on the application.

Here is everything you need to know to renew your vehicle registration in Abu Dhabi:

Required documents

You need to submit the following documents for your application:

Car registration card, original Emirates ID, original Passport, original Vehicle insurance policy, original

Cost

You will be charged according to the category of your vehicle (private or public), its weight and make.

The lowest cost in the range is Dh120 and you could be charged up to Dh1,000 for the renewal.

Steps to renew

You can renew your vehicle registration by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the Tamm website or application and log in. Use UAE pass to log in.

Step 2: In the 'Drive & Transport' section, click on 'Manage Personal Vehicle' and 'Renew Vehicle Registration'.

Step 3: Click on 'Start' at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Proceed to fill out the application and submit the required documents

Step 5: Pay the fees

Once you complete the above steps, you should receive your renewed vehicle licence.

