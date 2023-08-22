UAE: Damaged your vehicle licence plate? How to avoid paying Dh400 traffic fine

The move is part of an authority's accident-free day initiative, which will be marked on August 28
Abu Dhabi Police have informed motorists that they can use the app to change their damaged driving licence plates.
By doing so, the authority has said that drivers can avoid paying a fine of Dh400 that would otherwise be levied on them.
The fine of having a damaged licence plate is Dh400, in accordance with Article No. 27 (b) of the Law Traffic and Federal Traffic "Lacking of vehicle plate numbers".
This service is being provided in an attempt to improve the Abu Dhabi a
The authority earlier reminded a reminder for traffic regulations and fines during unstable weather conditions.
The fines are as below:
>> Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six black points
>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles
>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles
