UAE: Damaged your vehicle licence plate? How to avoid paying Dh400 traffic fine

In a social media post, the authority informed residents that they could use the app to change their licence plates

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 12:15 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 1:12 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have informed motorists that they can use the app to change their damaged driving licence plates.

By doing so, the authority has said that drivers can avoid paying a fine of Dh400 that would otherwise be levied on them.

The fine of having a damaged licence plate is Dh400, in accordance with Article No. 27 (b) of the Law Traffic and Federal Traffic "Lacking of vehicle plate numbers".

The authority earlier reminded a reminder for traffic regulations and fines during unstable weather conditions.

The fines are as below:

>> Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six black points

>> Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles

>> Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles

