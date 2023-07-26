Dubai: Want to own a fancy 3-digit licence plate? RTA to auction 350 special numbers from July 31

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 1:47 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 1:49 PM

RTA has announced that it will be offering 350 fancy number plates of 3,4, 5 digits for private and vintage vehicles.

In a post on Twitter, the authority said these number plates would be applicable to vehicles bearing (A-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-Y) codes.

Registration for the online auction began on July 24, with the auction starting on July 30, 2023, at 8am for 5 days. Those interested can register for it through the RTA site, the RTA Dubai Drive application, or by visiting their nearby Customer Happiness Centre.

A cheque deposit of Dh5,000 is required and the vehicle must be registered in Dubai or the driver must have a driving licence issued from the emirate.

The successful bidder must pay the final amount within 10 days after the auction has closed through.

