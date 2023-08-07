Dubai: Beggars with 'vehicle plate numbers of neighbouring countries' arrested

They used women and children to evoke sympathy, the authority says

File photo

Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:43 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 4:51 PM

The Dubai Police have busted a gang of beggars who used vehicles with number plates of neighbouring countries to carry out their crime. The suspects would install a number plate of a neighbouring country and target its citizens by claiming to be compatriots.

They used women and children to evoke sympathy, the police said on Monday. It was not immediately clear how the suspects obtained the number plates.

A photo released by the police showed five suspects and three vehicles recovered from them.

A top officer warned residents about “deceptive tactics used by beggars to exploit people's emotions and earn money illegally”.

Major-General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said beggars typically target people near mosques, clinics, hospitals, shops and roads. He warned residents about stories beggars fabricate to “manipulate people”.

The officer stressed the importance of not responding to beggars' pleas or dealing with them. He encouraged residents to assist the police by immediately reporting beggars on 901 or the police app.

