Dubai: 17-year-old sets fire to delivery bike, placed under judicial probation

Shipment, which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets, will first arrive in Poland and Romania by sea
A 17-year-old has been placed under judicial probation after stealing a delivery bike and setting it on fire, the Dubai Public Prosecution said on Wednesday.
The teenager, together with another, has been charged with theft and arson at the emirate's Juvenile Court. The duo allegedly stole the bike parked at a restaurant, then drove off.
Upon getting off the motorbike in another area, the accused "pulled out the bike's petrol tube" and set it on fire, the Dubai Public Prosecution said, adding that the court ordered that the juvenile be placed under judicial probation. The other person involved in the crime was referred to the misdemeanour court.
The authority urged parents to always keep an eye on their children's behaviour and educate them on the importance of becoming responsible members of the community. Understanding the law is also key, the public prosecution added.
ALSO READ:
Shipment, which includes personal supplies, lighting equipment and blankets, will first arrive in Poland and Romania by sea
A combination of factors such as peer pressure, attractive ads, and easy-to-obtain e-cigarettes lead to students taking up the bad habit
Social media users have been overjoyed to see the Ruler interacting with people, making his pictures go viral
The municipality has implemented a rigorous and continuous inspection and control plan
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad discuss the close, historic ties between the UAE and Bahrain
The initiative targets national service recruits and high school graduates by combining the theoretical and practical driving tests
Expressing their gratitude, the father-son duo said they had previously met only virtually
Penalties include fines of up to Dh20,000