UAE: Selling your car? How to transfer vehicle ownership in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Buying a car in the UAE is a breeze, with minimal requirements, quick loan approvals, and flexible payment options. One can go on a car hunt and drive a brand-new vehicle home on the same day. And when it's time to let the car go — selling is also as easy in a massive secondhand market.
Once you find a buyer, your car's registration should be moved under the new owner's name. Transport authorities have streamlined this process, allowing residents to complete documentations online.
Those in Dubai can apply for the transfer of vehicle ownership through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and its digital platforms. Those in Abu Dhabi can do so via the Tamm platform. Here's a guide:
There are five ways to apply for the service in Dubai — the easiest of which is through the RTA website and smart app. You'll have to use your UAE Pass to get access to the service.
The requirements include:
Here's how much the service costs:
Other fees include:
The process via the RTA website:
Take note that sellers and buyers or their representatives must be present to complete the transaction.
Jebel Ali Free Zone transactions are processed only at the Jebel Ali centre, the RTA said.
For those in Abu Dhabi, the transfer of vehicle ownership can be done through the Tamm platform (https://www.tamm.abudhabi).
The requirements include:
Here's how much the service costs:
Here's the process:
Like in Dubai, the buyer's and the seller's personal attendance is required to complete the transaction. Fines and violations should also be settled before the transfer.
