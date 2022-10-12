Access to over 6,000 govt services: Why UAE Pass is a must-have app

This week at GITEX Global, MoHRE is showcasing its latest smart systems, including the updated application which uses facial recognition

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:10 AM

UAE Pass, the secure national digital identity for citizens and residents, offers access to more than 6,000 government, semi-government and private sector entities’ services through one application.

The UAE Pass app enables users to identify themselves to government service providers in all the emirates through a smartphone-based authentication. Entities are increasingly integrating with the UAE Pass to offer seamless access to their platforms and services.

This week at GITEX Global, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is showcasing its latest smart systems, including the updated app. The self-guidance awareness service on the ministry’s app can be accessed with the UAE Pass, enabling workers to complete the awareness programme in 16 languages and watch a 20-minute video on their rights and responsibilities, as well as the social norms and traditions followed in the society.

Last month, Digital Dubai collaborated with Dubai Police to add a new service to the Vehicles and Security Services section of its DubaiNow app allowing users to report minor accidents easily through the app. An individual will then receive a Dubai Police report by email or text message, by following a simple, easy, and quick procedure. Users can log in with UAE Pass onto the DubaiNow app, which will automatically determine their geographic location. They can then enter the vehicle details and number, along with the cause of the accident and an image of the damage caused by the accident.

In July, Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) integrated with UAE Pass to ease the customer registration process on its Credit Report App and enable fast authentication to access an individual’s credit report. The single identity will allow authenticated UAE Pass users to register and purchase their credit report on the AECB Credit Report app without the extra steps required to authenticate one’s identity.

More than a year ago, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) allowed patients to use their UAE Pass to login or register directly onto the SEHA mobile app and patient portal, without the need to create separate Seha credentials.

Like these, the Ministry of Community Development, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), General Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) and others have adopted UAE Pass as a unified entry system for all government services.

Till April, more than 1.38 million, including 628,000 individuals with verified accounts, had registered on the UAE Pass.

Login and registration

Logging and registration to the UAE Pass app is by using Emirates ID or biometric facial recognition.

Without needing multiple usernames and memorising passwords, people can log into various websites and apps, and sign official documents and transactions.

And signing digital signatures is a simple process. In the self-service portal, select the ‘sign document’ tab. Then upload the document that you like to sign and enter a signing password, which can be created at a UAE Pass kiosk or through the app using a face verification feature. You can then download the document with your signature. All types of official documents that are issued by government entities and the private sector are available on the UAE Pass.

