Islamic New Year 2023: UAE announces official holiday for public sector

The UAE government has announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for federal employees.
Friday, July 21, will be a holiday for those who work in the federal government, on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), the new Hijri year (Muharram 1) is likely to be on Wednesday, July 19.
Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic one is based on moon sightings. Therefore, dates are subject to change based on when the crescent moon is spotted.
An expert had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that astronomical calculations and moon sightings do not contradict one another, but are used in tandem when it comes to determining the Islamic calendar.
“There are no contradictions between moon sightings and astronomical calculations because the 12 months created by God follow the formula of the gravity between earth and moon … Islam supports using knowledge and science, and so, it is in harmony,” Hasan Hariri, director of the Dubai Astronomy Group, said.
