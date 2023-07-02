Islamic New Year holiday in UAE: 3-day weekend just weeks away

Expert reveals likely dates of Ramadan and Eid holidays next year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM Last updated: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM

Monday blues may be more prominent in the UAE as the year’s longest official holiday is over. Residents got a six-day weekend to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Adha and most of them are all set to return to office on Monday, July 3. This holiday fell in Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

The Hijri New Year is just days away, which means another three-day weekend. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), the new Hijri year (Muharram 1) is likely to be on Wednesday, July 19. However, as per the list of official holidays released by the UAE government, the holiday to mark the new year will be on Friday, July 21. This translates into a three-day weekend.

The fourth – and last – long break of 2023 will be on Friday, September 29, to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. This will be another long weekend.

The last holiday of the year is to mark the UAE National Day: December 2 and 3 (Saturday and Sunday).

Likely Ramadan, Eid dates next year

What’s more, Al Jarwan has also revealed the likely dates of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha for 2024.

Based on astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan next year is expected to begin on Monday, March 11. It’s likely to last 30 days. Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 10. Employees in the UAE typically get a holiday from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Eid Al Adha in 2024 is likely to be on Monday, June 17.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic one is based on moon sightings. Therefore, dates are subject to change based on when the crescent moon is spotted.

An expert had earlier explained to Khaleej Times that astronomical calculations and moon sightings do not contradict one another, but are used in tandem when it comes to determining the Islamic calendar.

“There are no contradictions between moon sightings and astronomical calculations because the 12 months created by God follow the formula of the gravity between earth and moon … Islam supports using knowledge and science, and so, it is in harmony,” Hasan Hariri, director of the Dubai Astronomy Group, said.

