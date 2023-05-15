UAE public holidays: Residents to have 3 more long weekends in 2023

Based on calculations of astronomers, employee will enjoy the Eid Al Adha holidays from the 9th to the 12th of Zul Hijjah

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 9:52 AM

The UAE residents will enjoy their second – and the longest – break next month on the eve of Eid Al Adha. The first long break of the year was marked on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr in April.

According to the official announcement of the UAE holidays, employees in the country will have three more long breaks for the remainder of the year on the eve of Eid Al Adha, Hirji New Year, and to mark the birthday of Propet Mohammed (peace be upon him).

Based on the calculations of astronomers, the public and private sectors in the UAE will enjoy the Eid Al Adha holidays from the 9th to the 12th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on the lunar system and consists of 29 or 30 days.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated from Tuesday, June 27, till Sunday, July 2 (including the weekend). Hence, people will enjoy a six-day break during the Festival of Sacrifice.

However, the next long break will be three days during the Hijri New Year. To mark the new Islamic year, the government announced that Friday, July 21, would be a public holiday, which means employees will have a three-day break, including a two-day weekend.

The fourth – and the last – long break will be on Friday, September 29, 2023, on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), giving employees in the country another three-day weekend.

While the holidays for UAE National Day – celebrated on December 2 and 3, will be over the weekend.

