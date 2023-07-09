Islamic New Year: Holiday for public, private sectors announced in Oman

Court turns down government request to withhold documents of ex-prime minister from a public inquiry
The Sultanate of Oman has announced a public holiday for Hijri new year.
In a statement, the Oman News Agency has said that Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors in the country.
They said: "Thursday, corresponding to July 20, is an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors, on the occasion of the anniversary of the honourable migration of the Prophet and the advent of the new Hijri year 1445."
