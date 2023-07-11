4-day weekend for Islamic New Year: Holiday announced for public, private sectors in Kuwait

Kuwait has announced the Islamic New Year holiday dates in the country.
The Center For Government Communication in Kuwait confirmed that Wednesday, July 19, which is likely to mark the start of the new year, and Thursday, July 20, will be holidays for public and private sector. This means along with the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Kuwait residents will enjoy a four-day break this year.
Earlier, the Oman News Agency has said that Thursday, July 20, 2023 will be a holiday for public and private sectors in the country.
They said: "Thursday, corresponding to July 20, is an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors, on the occasion of the anniversary of the honourable migration of the Prophet and the advent of the new Hijri year 1445."
