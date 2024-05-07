Dubai: What to do when you forget things in a taxi?

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 1:52 PM Last updated: Tue 7 May 2024, 2:11 PM

Enjoying Dubai's nightlife scene such as partying with your friends is all fun and games until you realise you forgot your purse, wallet, or phone in a taxi. What do you do when it happens?

Dubai prides itself as one of the safest cities in the world. Here are easy steps you can do when you forget something in a taxi.

1. Call RTA customer service

If you lost your item in a Hala taxi booked online, you can simply call the RTA Call Centre at 800 9090 and provide your trip details, such as your ride's time and date, pick-up/drop-off location, and booking number.

If you booked the taxi via Careem, you can also contact the app's customer service and make a report accordingly.

2. File a report via email

After realising your valuable item is still sitting in the back seat of the taxi, it may seem like making a phone call is not enough. You can also send an email to ask@rta.ae, providing your trip details.

3. Report it on the RTA app

Reporting and tracking your lost item is easy when you download the RTA app. You just have to follow these simple steps:

Select the icon in the top-right section

Select “feedback” from the menu

Select “Lost & Found”

Send a description of the item

Send your journey details, including locations, date and time of the trip, and journey receipt

Upon completion of the 5 steps, you can track the status of your item from a text from RTA.

4. Visit an RTA station

If you feel like reporting in person will make you feel better, visit any RTA station. Dubai metro and bus stations have a designated RTA officer. You can report the incident to the person in charge and they will help you file a report.

