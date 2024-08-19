Dubai: How to file a bounced cheque police report online; documents, eligibility explained

Some Emiratis are also eligible to apply for a partial loan deduction or extension in the loan repayment period
Whether you are a businessman receiving cheques from a client or an individual getting them from companies or other people, a bounced cheque being issued is a common possibility.
The UAE decriminalised bounced cheques back in 2022, except those that have been issued in bad faith. This law enables banks to make partial payments by releasing any available funds in the bank account unless the holder disagrees.
Beneficiaries of the bounced cheque can either file a police report and finish the case through mutual consent or take the matter directly to the court if necessary. A criminal case can be filed only in cases of fraud.
Some bounced cheque cases are still punishable by law. Mostly in the case of fraud, these can get fines ranging between Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.
For those looking to solve the matter through the police, here is how individuals can file a report for bounced cheques.
The service is easily available online on the authority's website. To file a report, the beneficiaries must fulfil the following requirements.
When filing a report, the Public Prosecution requires certain documents and information. These differ on the basis of individuals and companies.
Individuals (transaction owner):
Companies:
In certain cases, additional documents might be required from those who are authorised legally. These are:
While filing the report, it is crucial to add the following information:
The process is free of cost.
After submitting the form, applicants will receive a transaction number and receipt through their email.
Applicants can carry out the process through the following smart channels:
