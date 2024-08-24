Dubai: Celebrating your wedding? Emiratis can book a Majlis for free; here's how

A membership gives you access to all physical and digital books and even free internet across all public libraries in the emirate
Are you searching for a venue as you gear up to celebrate your wedding? Or are you looking for a place to organise a panel discussion? In Dubai, Majalis have been established in a number of neighbourhoods. UAE nationals, official entities, and Dubai decree holders can book a majlis for free.
Whether you are attending a funeral for the unfortunate passing away of a loved one, or attending a wedding, the Majlis is a space where members of the community can connect, bridge generation gaps, and find solutions to social issues.
If you wish to book a Majlis, here are the available spaces, points to note, and required documents.
UAE nationals, Dubai decree holders, government agencies, and public benefit associations can book a majlis through the Dubai Now app, Majalis Dubai app, Community Development Authority (CDA) website, or CDA email. To do so, the following documents are required:
For social events
For authorities' events
This includes a request to book the majlis for a workshop, lecture, or discussion, and the document required is:
For official entities, if all required documents and security approvals for all the speakers are available, the time to book the majlis will be one working day. If administrative approvals have to be prepared, the time may take between 5 to 10 working days. For other bookings, the time can range between 2 to 5 days depending on the event.
