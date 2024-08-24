Dubai: Celebrating your wedding? Emiratis can book a Majlis for free; here's how

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Are you searching for a venue as you gear up to celebrate your wedding? Or are you looking for a place to organise a panel discussion? In Dubai, Majalis have been established in a number of neighbourhoods. UAE nationals, official entities, and Dubai decree holders can book a majlis for free.

Whether you are attending a funeral for the unfortunate passing away of a loved one, or attending a wedding, the Majlis is a space where members of the community can connect, bridge generation gaps, and find solutions to social issues.

If you wish to book a Majlis, here are the available spaces, points to note, and required documents.

Available Majalis

Mina Jumeirah 1 Majlis

Jumeirah 3 Majlis

Mina Umm Suqeim 1 Majlis

Mina Umm Suqeim 2 Majlis

Umm Suqeim Majlis

Mina Al Hamriyah Majlis

Al Mizhar Majlis

Al Fahidi Majlis

Al Lisaili Majlis

Al Bahar Majlis

Hatta Majlis

Al Rashidiya Majlis

Al Khawaneej Majlis

Required documents

UAE nationals, Dubai decree holders, government agencies, and public benefit associations can book a majlis through the Dubai Now app, Majalis Dubai app, Community Development Authority (CDA) website, or CDA email. To do so, the following documents are required:

For social events

Electronic copy of applicant's Emirates ID

Electronic copy of UAE passport

For authorities' events

This includes a request to book the majlis for a workshop, lecture, or discussion, and the document required is:

Electronic copy of speaker's valid Emirates ID