Dubai: Received a faulty product? How to file a consumer complaint

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 7:40 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 7:50 PM

Did you have to pay full price even though a store advertised a discounted price? Or did you receive a broken or defected product? In Dubai, consumers can submit a complaint to the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Under Federal Decree No. 5 of 2023, consumers can also seek compensation for damages from using goods or services. In case of flaws in the product or service, the supplier must offer repair, replacement, or a refund. Suppliers must also clearly indicate the price of goods, avoid misleading advertising, and honour warranties.

Those found violating the consumer protection law face up to Dh2 million in fines and 2-year imprisonment under the law that went into effect on October 2023. Here are the steps to follow to file a consumer complaint in Dubai.

Steps