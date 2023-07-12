UAE announces paid Islamic New Year holiday for private sector; residents to get 3-day weekend

An authority had earlier confirmed the same long weekend would apply to federal employees too

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 6:18 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 6:40 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of Islamic New Year (1445H).

Earlier, the Federal Authority of Human Resources in the country announced that the same date would be a holiday for public sector employees as well.

This comes in implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.

