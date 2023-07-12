UAE announces paid Islamic New Year holiday for private sector; residents to get 3-day weekend

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority of Human Resources
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of Islamic New Year (1445H).
Earlier, the Federal Authority of Human Resources in the country announced that the same date would be a holiday for public sector employees as well.
This comes in implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.
ALSO READ:
The announcement was made by the Federal Authority of Human Resources
Passengers are relieved as the new route cuts travel time to the destination by nearly 12 hours
The two leaders will look into ways to further enhance bilateral relations, according to a ministry statement
The country will share its knowledge on anti-financial crime tactics and strategies at the upcoming plenary of the group which will be held in Canada
The new hubs were initiated following several interviews conducted with the drivers to understand the main issues and challenges they face during their work
They also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured
Here are some fundamental social media guidelines to consider in the country
It was also sixth in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries