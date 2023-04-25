Watch: Salman Khan spotted in a Dubai mall ahead of TV show launch

He took a selfie with fellow Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on the flight from Mumbai to UAE

Salman Khan is in town! The Bollywood star is in Dubai for the launch of Indian TV show 'Aap ki Adalat' (Your Court).

The star was earlier photographed in Mumbai airport, as was Ranveer Singh. Both arrived dressed casually, Khan in an grey shirt and blue jeans, Singh in an all-black outfit.

Producer Raghav Sharma, who was also present, shared a selfie with the two actors aboard the flight to Dubai. "Off to Dubai with my favourites," he captioned the post.

Later, Salman Khan was spotted in Dubai Mall. A video shows the star walking through the mall wearing a blue checked shirt. He can be seen surrounded by bodyguards.

The Bollywood actor made an appearance at an Eid party yesterday, and will attend the launch of 'Aap ki Adalat' today. He is also hosting a meet and greet, where fans will have the opportunity to meet their idols in person.

