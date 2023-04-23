Watch: Bollywood superstars SRK, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet

Photos: Twitter

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 9:21 PM

In memory of Pamela Chopra, wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, a prayer meet was held at Yash Raj Studios on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia and many more celebrities marked their presence at the meet.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday. She was 74. After learning about her demise, several celebrities reached Aditya Chopra's residence to be there for the family. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, almost everyone from the film industry headed to the Chopra house to pay their last respect.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Neelam and many more celebs on Sunday reached the YRF studio to pay their last respect.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Pamela Chopra, writing, "Life is so unpredictable and tough. The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself ... all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping, the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill."

The industry insiders called Pamela the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits, and was recently seen in the Netflix documentary 'The Romantics', in which she talked about her husband's way of film-making, and how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years.

Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. The two were married in 1970, and Pamela had sung several iconic songs for many hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

