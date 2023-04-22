Bollywood: Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' disappoints at box office on opening day

The star had earlier addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office, saying: 'People should not question me for the kind of films I make'

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 7:12 PM

Salman Khan's big-ticket film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' underperformed on opening day, recorded sales of around Rs150 million ($1.8 million) — making it the actor's the second-lowest Eid opener.

By comparison, Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster 'Pathaan' raked in around Rs550 million on day 1.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks Salman's full-fledged theatrical release on Eid after four years.

Sharing the updates on Twitter on Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1... More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan's #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019... Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great... Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]... Fri Rs 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ"

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

In the teaser of the movie, Salman introduced his character with powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "What is your name?" Salman replies: "I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan", as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

A few days before, the actor addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, he jokingly said: "My words should not bite me later. My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. People should not question me for the kind of films I make."

