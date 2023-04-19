Dubai: Salman Khan to launch popular TV show 'Aap ki Adalat' in the city

Bollywood star will answer questions posed by host Rajat Sharma

By CT Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:23 PM

It looks like Salman Khan fans in the UAE are in for an Eid bonanza. The Bollywood superstar will mark his return to the big screen with the big budget Eid blockbuster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.

And while Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ may not be coming to Dubai ahead of the movie release to promote it, fans will be excited to know he will be in town soon afterwards.

On April 25, Salman Khan will be at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for the launch of one of India’s most most popular TV shows Aap ki Adalat with news anchor Rajat Sharma. The launch, in partnership with NKN Media, marks a historic collaboration of powerhouses on the media landscape.

Hosted by Rajat Sharma, Aap Ki Adalat is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show’s eventful journey began in 1993 and its long-lasting appeal is obvious from the fact that it is still going strong, attracting millions of viewers.

Majid Khan, CEO & MD NKN Media says; “Ever since NKN Media collaborated with India TV last year, we had the vision to bring this flagship show to UAE in order to give it a local flavour. And what could have been better than making this big with superstar Salman Khan himself, especially when he has such a large fan following in UAE.”

This is an invite only event and will be telecast on the channel.