Dubai: Salman Khan to launch popular TV show 'Aap ki Adalat' in the city

Avail of one or more of these great options and enjoy delicious meals with your family and friends
It looks like Salman Khan fans in the UAE are in for an Eid bonanza. The Bollywood superstar will mark his return to the big screen with the big budget Eid blockbuster Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.
And while Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ may not be coming to Dubai ahead of the movie release to promote it, fans will be excited to know he will be in town soon afterwards.
On April 25, Salman Khan will be at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for the launch of one of India’s most most popular TV shows Aap ki Adalat with news anchor Rajat Sharma. The launch, in partnership with NKN Media, marks a historic collaboration of powerhouses on the media landscape.
Hosted by Rajat Sharma, Aap Ki Adalat is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show’s eventful journey began in 1993 and its long-lasting appeal is obvious from the fact that it is still going strong, attracting millions of viewers.
Majid Khan, CEO & MD NKN Media says; “Ever since NKN Media collaborated with India TV last year, we had the vision to bring this flagship show to UAE in order to give it a local flavour. And what could have been better than making this big with superstar Salman Khan himself, especially when he has such a large fan following in UAE.”
This is an invite only event and will be telecast on the channel.
Avail of one or more of these great options and enjoy delicious meals with your family and friends
There are many amazing options available to mark the festival around the country
Able-bodied men must serve at least 18 months; after years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest, began his service in December
The couple was attending Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party after which the video went viral
The four film old actress will next be seen in thriller
Guests of note included Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Riteish Deshmukh and more
The inventive and thrilling sequel elevates and expands the franchise
He was the first-ever Spanish-language headliner at Coachella on Friday night