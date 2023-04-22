Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan greets fans gathered outside his Mumbai home on Eid

The popular star was joined by his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 6:34 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 7:00 PM

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance outside his Mumbai residence, Bollywood star Salman Khan also stepped out on the balcony of his home in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra to wish fans Eid Mubarak.

Scores of fans had gathered outside to get a glimpse of the actor. The actor's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, also joined him on the balcony to wish fans.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen dressed in a traditional blue kurta, pyjama outfit. He waves out, salutes and fold his hands to thank fans for coming to wish him on the occasion.

In another photo shared by Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the actor can be seen at a family Eid get-together. The image features Salman's father, mother, Helen, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, brother-in-laws Aayush and Atul Agnihotri. Others in the picture are nieces and nephews Ahil, Ayat, Nirvan, Yohan Khan, and Ayaan, among other family members .

"Eid Mubarak," Aayush wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, Salman's Eid movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', has done fairly well in theatres, According to reports, the mass family entertainer has already managed to collect Rs158.1 million on its opening day, on Friday, April 21.

