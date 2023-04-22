Watch: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, son Abram greet fans on Eid outside his home

Greeting people on festive occasions is an annual ritual for the Mumbai-based actor

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 4:01 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 6:01 PM

Keeping up with this usual tradition of greeting people gathered outside his home in Mumbai on auspicious occasions, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was joined by his son Abram, made an appearance on the terrace of his palatial residence Mannat to exchange Eid Al Fitr with fans on Saturday.

Fans were waiting outside his home for hours to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Shah Rukh gave traditional outfits a miss and came out wearing a white tee, blue denim, and white sports shoes. Abram was dressed in a traditional white Pathan suit.

Shah Rukh waved at the cheering crowd and performed his signature pose of spreading his arms much to the delight of the fans. He then folded hands and saluted and waved at the sea of fans as Abram also joined him in wishing fans.

Greeting fans on Eid is an annual ritual for the actor. "So lovely to see you all on this festive day. Now let's spread the love, and may God's blessings be upon all of us, Eid Mubarak," wrote Shah Rukh in his Instagram post.

The actor brought back Hindi cinema audiences to the theatres with his blockbuste releaser 'Pathaan' this year. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. He will act in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan' as well.