Abu Dhabi fuel tankers explosion: Terror groups cannot tamper with region's security, says senior official

The UAE is dealing with the Houthi attack on some civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi “transparently and responsibly”, an official has said.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said terror groups cannot tamper with the safety and security of the region.
The comments came after suspected drone attacks resulted in two fires in the UAE Capital. One fire at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) caused explosions in three petroleum tankers in Musaffah, killing three employees and wounding six.
Adnoc said the incident happened at 10am on Monday morning at its Musaffah Fuel Depot.
Another fire broke out in the construction area of the Abu Dhabi Airport. The incident “resulted in a short disruption for a small number of flights”, Etihad had said in a statement earlier.
ALSO READ:
She suffered severe injuries due to the crash
Emergencies1 month ago
Most traffic accidents happened due to violations of laws
Emergencies1 month ago
No casualties were reported.
Emergencies1 month ago
The Emirates has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes from nearby countries
Emergencies2 months ago
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him'
Emergencies4 months ago
There are no reports of any injuries.
Emergencies5 months ago
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before obtaining the certificate after four working days.
Emergencies5 months ago