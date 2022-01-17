Abu Dhabi fuel tankers explosion: Terror groups cannot tamper with region's security, says senior official

Comments came after suspected drone attacks resulted in two fires in the UAE Capital

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 8:37 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 8:40 PM

The UAE is dealing with the Houthi attack on some civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi “transparently and responsibly”, an official has said.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said terror groups cannot tamper with the safety and security of the region.

The comments came after suspected drone attacks resulted in two fires in the UAE Capital. One fire at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) caused explosions in three petroleum tankers in Musaffah, killing three employees and wounding six.

Adnoc said the incident happened at 10am on Monday morning at its Musaffah Fuel Depot.

Another fire broke out in the construction area of the Abu Dhabi Airport. The incident “resulted in a short disruption for a small number of flights”, Etihad had said in a statement earlier.

ALSO READ: