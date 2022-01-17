UAE: 3 killed, 6 wounded in Abu Dhabi fuel tankers explosion

'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him'
Emergencies4 months ago
Three people were killed and six injured as a fire caused an explosion in three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah on Monday morning.
Two Indians and a Pakistani were among the deceased, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
The injuries have been described as “mild to moderate”.
The fire in ICAD 3 near ADNOC storage tanks has been brought under control, the police added.
Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday morning.
Preliminary investigations suggest that drones may have caused the two fires. The flying objects fell in the two areas just before the fires started, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fires and the circumstances that led to it.
ALSO READ:
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him'
Emergencies4 months ago
There are no reports of any injuries.
Emergencies5 months ago
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before obtaining the certificate after four working days.
Emergencies5 months ago
The driver escaped unhurt as he left the vehicle when he saw smoke emanating from the SUV.
Emergencies5 months ago
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him.
Emergencies5 months ago
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered.
Emergencies5 months ago
The police did not find any identity documents on the body.
Emergencies5 months ago
Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months
Emergencies5 months ago