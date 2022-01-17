UAE: 3 killed, 6 wounded in Abu Dhabi fuel tankers explosion

Two Indians and a Pakistani were among the deceased

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 3:20 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 3:30 PM

Three people were killed and six injured as a fire caused an explosion in three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah on Monday morning.

Two Indians and a Pakistani were among the deceased, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

The injuries have been described as “mild to moderate”.

The fire in ICAD 3 near ADNOC storage tanks has been brought under control, the police added.

Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport on Monday morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest that drones may have caused the two fires. The flying objects fell in the two areas just before the fires started, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fires and the circumstances that led to it.

