Abu Dhabi fuel tankers explosion: Indian Embassy in touch with UAE authorities

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is in close contact with the UAE authorities for further information on the two Indian nationals killed in the petroleum tanker explosion.
“The UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Indian Embassy is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details,” the embassy tweeted.
Earlier in the day, police confirmed that two Indians and a Pakistani expat were killed in a fire that broke in Musaffah ICAD 3 area near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers.
The situation has been brought under control, local authorities said.
“We are in touch with the UAE authorities to ascertain identities of the deceased,” said the official spokesperson from the embassy.
