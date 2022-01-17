Abu Dhabi fuel tankers explosion: Adnoc mourns deaths of 3 employees

Most traffic accidents happened due to violations of laws
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has confirmed the death of three of its employees after a fire caused explosions in three petroleum tankers in Musaffah.
“A further six colleagues were injured and received immediate specialist medical care,” Adnoc said in a statement. “Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted.”
The Abu Dhabi Police had earlier said that drones possibly caused the fire. The deceased were earlier identified as two Indians and a Pakistani.
Adnoc said the incident happened at 10am on Monday morning at its Mussafah Fuel Depot.
“Emergency response teams, including civil defence, fire and ambulance responders as well as an Adnoc emergency response team, quickly attended the scene, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished,” the company added.
“At this time, the entire Adnoc family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause and a detailed investigation has commenced.”
The Musaffah fire was one of two blazes reported in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning.
Another fire - also possibly caused by a drone - broke out in the construction area of the Abu Dhabi Airport. The incident “resulted in a short disruption for a small number of flights”, Etihad had said in a statement earlier.
