UAE condemns Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi, reserves the 'right to respond'

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 9:01 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 9:08 PM

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the attack on UAE soil and vowed that it will not go unpunished.

“The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation,” the ministry said in a statement.

It described the attacks as a “heinous crime” committed by the Houthi militia, in violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The ministry said the group continues to spread terror and chaos in the region to destabilise it. The UAE called on the international community to condemn the terror acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

