UAE condemns Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi, reserves the 'right to respond'

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the attack on UAE soil and vowed that it will not go unpunished.
“The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation,” the ministry said in a statement.
It described the attacks as a “heinous crime” committed by the Houthi militia, in violation of international and humanitarian laws.
The ministry said the group continues to spread terror and chaos in the region to destabilise it. The UAE called on the international community to condemn the terror acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.
ALSO READ:
She suffered severe injuries due to the crash
Emergencies1 month ago
Most traffic accidents happened due to violations of laws
Emergencies1 month ago
No casualties were reported.
Emergencies1 month ago
The Emirates has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes from nearby countries
Emergencies2 months ago
'A team of paramedics in the helicopter provided first-aid to the patient before airlifting him'
Emergencies4 months ago
There are no reports of any injuries.
Emergencies5 months ago
Earlier, applicants had to visit different departments before obtaining the certificate after four working days.
Emergencies5 months ago