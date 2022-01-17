UAE: Police confirm explosion of 3 fuel tankers, minor airport fire

Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 1:35 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 4:44 PM

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning, possibly caused by drones.

The Abu Dhabi Police said a fire caused an explosion in three fuel tankers in Musaffah. The tankers were in ICAD 3, near ADNOC's storage area.

According to authorities, two Indians and a Pakistani were killed in the incident, while six others were injured.

Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport, “resulting in a short disruption for a small number of flights”.

Preliminary investigations suggest that drones may have caused the two fires. The flying objects fell in the two areas just before the fires started, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

“Teams from the competent authorities have been dispatched and the fire is currently being put out,” state news agency Wam reported.

No “significant” damages have been reported. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fires and the circumstances that led to it.

