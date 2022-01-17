Minor Abu Dhabi airport fire caused 'short disruption' in flights: Etihad

An Etihad Airways spokesperson said normal airport operations were quickly resumed

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 17 Jan 2022, 4:33 PM

A fire that broke out in the construction area of the Abu Dhabi Airport on Monday morning “resulted in a short disruption for a small number of flights”.

An Etihad Airways spokesperson said normal airport operations were quickly resumed. The disruption was the result of “precautionary measures”.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” the spokesperson added.

Another fire in Abu Dhabi on the same day caused an explosion in three petroleum tankers in Musaffah. Two Indians and a Pakistani were killed in this incident, while six others were injured.

The fire in ICAD 3 near ADNOC storage tanks has been put out, the police added.

Preliminary investigations suggest that drones may have caused the two fires. The flying objects fell in the two areas just before the fires started, the Abu Dhabi Police said.