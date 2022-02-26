Covid in UAE: Dubai announces new mask rules; travel, quarantine protocols

Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:53 AM

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on Friday announced that close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.

In line with the NCEMAUAE’s announcements, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said easing of Covid-19 precautionary measures in the emirate will start from Saturday.

“Wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai, while it is optional in outdoor areas. Among updated travel protocols, Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code.

ALSO READ:

“Unvaccinated inbound travellers need to present a negative PCR test result done within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 containing a QR code, obtained within one month before the date of travel,” Dubai Media Office said in a series of tweets.