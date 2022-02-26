Covid in UAE: Dubai announces new mask rules; travel, quarantine protocols

Human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease
coronavirus2 days ago
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai on Friday announced that close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.
In line with the NCEMAUAE’s announcements, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said easing of Covid-19 precautionary measures in the emirate will start from Saturday.
“Wearing of masks continues to be mandatory in all public indoor venues in Dubai, while it is optional in outdoor areas. Among updated travel protocols, Dubai-bound travellers will need to present an approved Covid-19 vaccination certificate that contains a QR code.
ALSO READ:
“Unvaccinated inbound travellers need to present a negative PCR test result done within the last 48 hours or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 containing a QR code, obtained within one month before the date of travel,” Dubai Media Office said in a series of tweets.
Human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease
coronavirus2 days ago
It was also more than 50% sufficient against all symptomatic Covid
coronavirus2 days ago
Hong Kong is pursuing a 'dynamic zero Covid' strategy similar to mainland China
coronavirus2 days ago
One of the first countries to cover this age group.
coronavirus2 days ago
The country has conducted 135 million tests so far.
coronavirus2 days ago
Face masks will remain compulsory in public spaces including shops and transportation.
coronavirus2 days ago
Early hopes of herd immunity against the coronavirus faded for several reasons.
coronavirus2 days ago
In January, the global vaccine programme run by Gavi and World Health Organization, had 436 million vaccines to allocate to countries.
coronavirus2 days ago