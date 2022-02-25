UAE: Mask rules eased, new Covid safety protocols announced

The country has conducted 135 million tests so far.
The UAE will ease Covid-19 restrictions from March 1, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Saturday.
Accroding to the new guidelines, it's optional to wear face masks in open areas, while it's mandatory for closed areas.
It was decided to wear masks for closed areas and to be optional for open areas, and it was also decided to cancel the quarantine of contacts with a commitment to conduct a PCR laboratory examination twice between them, at least 48 hours apart within 5 days, for workers in all sectors in the country.
This comes in line with the state's strategy in creating a balance between public health and the various vital sectors, and in support of national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery while maintaining the health and safety of society in light of the continuation of various activities and a return to a new normal life in the country.
