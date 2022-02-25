Covid in UAE: No more Al Hosn Green Pass to enter Abu Dhabi from Feb 28

Authorities have also approved the removal of EDE scanners at the border

Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 8:44 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 9:11 PM

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee has approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for green pass to enter the emirate from within the UAE, effective Monday, February 28.

In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media Office said Green pass will still be required to enter public spaces in the emirate. The decision comes in line with the start of the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by the community’s commitment to preventive measures.

On February 15, the UAE eased capacity and social distance restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cinemas, sports venues and places worship returned to full capacity after the number of Covid-19 cases came down after a surge due to the Omicron variant.