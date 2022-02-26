UAE flights: Abu Dhabi scraps Green List; no Covid test, quarantine for all travellers

Wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional

Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:15 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 12:59 AM

As the number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations has gone down in the UAE, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved reduced precautionary measures imposed to check the spread of the pandemic.

Effective Saturday, February 26, 2022, Abu Dhabi has lifted travel restrictions and scrapped the Green List system.

For international travellers coming to the UAE capital, the committee has approved the removal of the green list system, as well as the removal of PCR testing requirements.

The quarantine rule for all international travellers arriving at Abu Dhabi airport has also been removed.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi would periodically update a list (Green List) of countries that were considered lower risk for Covid. Those visiting Abu Dhabi from countries, regions and territories under 'Green List' had faced reduced restrictions and were not required to undergo quarantine. Visitors from countries not on the Green List met further restrictions upon arrival.

Wearing mask

Wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional, although wearing of face masks in indoor spaces is still required, and physical distancing must still be observed. EDE scanner and green pass are still required for all employees’ and visitors’ entry.

Reduced precautionary measures

According to the new announcement made on Friday night, those affected with Covid-19 do not need to wear wrist bands during home quarantine.

The quarantine rule is also removed for those in contact with Covid patients, but they will have to undergo daily Covid PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Increase in operating capacity

In tourist destinations and commercial premises, the committee approved an increase in operating capacity to 90 per cent.

At events, the committee has approved an increase in operating capacity to 90 per cent. Wearing of face masks in outdoor spaces is now optional, although wearing of face masks in indoor spaces is still required.

PCR tests for entry, along with green pass, are still required for entry, and physical distancing must still be observed.

At private events, the committee has approved an increase in operating capacity to 90 per cent.

Al Hosn Green Pass

The committee has also approved the use of green pass only for all employees, visitors and contractors to enter Abu Dhabi Government buildings.

Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter without an exemption.