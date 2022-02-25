Covid in UAE: Restrictions eased in mosques, places of worship from tomorrow

The mandir has curated an on-site exhibition for all visitors every Sunday to improve community ties
The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) has approved the return of the time interval between the call to prayer and the iqaamah to its pre-pandemic era, the authority announced Friday.
A limited number of copies of the Holy Qur’an will return on the condition mosques undergo sterilization after each prayer.
The distance of one meter between worshipers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained, NCEMA said late Friday.
The authority also recommends the necessity of following the requirements of examinations and vaccinations for the countries and destinations to which you want to travel from the UAE.
The wearing of face masks in open space has been made optional in the UAE, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) announced Friday. However, masks will continue to remain mandatory in closed areas.
The rules apply across the UAE, starting Feb 26, as part of the country's ease of restrictions. The sweeping reforms comes in line with UAE’s strategy to create a balance between public health and various vital sectors and support the nation’s efforts to achieve sustainable recovery, state news agency WAM has said.
Different Emirates have also been given the flexibility in defining their own quarantine regulations, including the adherence to physical distancing, the new reforms added.
