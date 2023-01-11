China scraps visa-free transit for South Korea, Japan travellers over Covid curbs

Covid-19: No negative test required before travelling for passengers from China to New Zealand
All international arrivals in the country are asked to test if they become symptomatic; free tests are provided at the airport
Beijing said on Wednesday it would scrap visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese citizens after both countries placed travel curbs on visitors from China.
South Korea and Japan have in recent weeks imposed fresh travel requirements on all visitors from China, as the world's most populous country battles a surge in Covid cases.
China hit back at what it deems "unacceptable" curbs, ending short-term visas for all South Korean and Japanese citizens on Tuesday.
Immigration authorities stepped up that retaliation on Wednesday "in response to the recent discriminatory entry restrictions imposed by a few countries on Chinese citizens."
"The national immigration authorities have, with immediate effect, suspended the issuance of visas for Korean and Japanese citizens and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for South Korean and Japanese citizens," China's National Immigration Administration said in a statement.
Travellers from scores of countries are eligible for 72-hour visa-free transit through China if they can show proof of pending travel to a third country, with some eligible for a 144-hour stay in certain cities and provinces.
That policy was complicated by the pandemic, with China requiring all inbound travellers to undergo mandatory quarantines -- a requirement lifted on Sunday.
Tokyo said on Wednesday it had protested China's decision to scrap short-term visas for its citizens, demanding that Beijing reverse the decision.
